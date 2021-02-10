The Pullman City Council on Tuesday debated at length a proposal to place art in the windows of businesses this April to bring foot traffic to downtown.
The council ultimately approved the “Window Walk 2021” with a 6-1 vote after adding changes to the proposal submitted by the Pullman Arts Commission.
The commission is partnering with the Downtown Pullman Association, the Chamber of Commerce and Washington State University to complete the project.
It involves displaying the artwork of local and regional artists in vacant and occupied downtown storefront windows from April 3-28.
The deadline for artists and businesses to apply is March 10 and there is no cost to participate in the project.
A jury will be responsible for selecting the pieces of art, which do not have to follow a theme but must be appropriate for all ages.
Councilor Dan Records said he was worried the criteria was “fairly vague” particularly when it comes to deciding what art is appropriate.
“What criteria are we judging it on to make sure that it’s vetted and we’re not going to have people submitting inappropriate art for public display?” Records said.
Jeri Harris, chairwoman of the Pullman Arts Commission, said the jury will make that decision.
“We have given ourselves that power to say ‘I’m sorry, this is just not going to work for a city thing,’ ” she said.
Harris added that businesses have the right to deny the artwork if they are not comfortable with it.
Councilors were also concerned with the commission’s decision to restrict the age of the artists allowed to participate to older than 18 years old. They wanted to see youth artists from the local schools represented in the event.
“You’re talking about to build community through collaboration, to eliminate a huge chunk of our very talented population, I think, is not collaborative at all,” said Councilor Eileen Macoll.
Harris said the age limit is to ensure WSU students are well-represented. Additionally, it wanted to make sure the adult artists the commission has worked with before had the opportunity to participate.
Harris said that all businesses have been informed of this event and 10 have agreed to participate so far. Councilor Al Sorensen, however, disagreed with this claim and expressed frustration that the commission was not being inclusive.
“I can tell you right now you did not talk to every business downtown,” Sorensen said. “I can verify that and that’s my problem.”
The council voted to approve Window Walk 2021 with the requirements that the commission creates a criteria for selecting art pieces, ensures it has contacted all of the downtown businesses and that it incorporates a youth category for the event. Sorensen was the lone dissenting vote.
Also on Tuesday, the council approved the hiring of Parametrix Inc. to create a design plan for future improvements to Airport Road. The design plan comes at a cost of $124,867.
City officials say the roadway needs upgrades to coincide with anticipated growth in that area and changes at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, which is planning to build a bigger terminal.
The design plan is scheduled to be completed and presented to the City Council in August.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.