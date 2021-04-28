The Pullman City Council on Tuesday voted 6-1 to reject the proposed annexation of 48 acres east of Johnson Road after residents expressed concern about the potential development of that land.
Bob Perdue, of Nelson Partners, and Frank Motley, of Two-GM, petitioned to annex the land that is prezoned as an R3 medium density multi-family residential. This prezone would allow the construction of apartments on that property.
Pullman Planning Director RJ Lott said the 48 acres, which are currently on Whitman County land, is in the county’s agriculture zone. This zone allows single-family homes, but not apartments.
On April 13, multiple residents voiced opposition to the annexation during a public hearing. The council heard their concerns about the possibility of increased traffic congestion on Johnson Road, Bishop Boulevard and the surrounding streets if that land is developed into residences.
Councilor Brandon Chapman said Tuesday his constituents are among those who expressed their disapproval of this petition.
“I’ve heard them loud and clear, and I don’t know if it’s right or wrong but I feel compelled to listen to those residents and find a good path forward because we are still going to grow, we have to just make sure we’re going to do it the right way,” he said.
Councilor Eileen Macoll said she does not believe this improves the health, safety and convenience of the city.
“We need to just pause on this and relook at that prezone,” she said.
Nelson Partners in 2019 approached the city about building a 13-story apartment building near the intersection of Bishop Boulevard and Johnson Road that also drew criticism from the public for the same concerns over traffic.
Councilor Ann Parks mentioned this apartment building as one of the key reasons why people are afraid of this annexation.
“We are hearing from the citizens and the residents of this city saying ‘no we don’t want this,’ ” Parks said.
Councilor Al Sorensen was the only one who voted against the motion to reject the annexation. He said the developers pursued acquiring this property based on that prezone the city approved in 2013. He also pointed out the annexation was unanimously approved by the Planning Commission.
“I don’t know how you change the rules of the game midterm,” he said.
The council voted to ask the Pullman Planning Commission to reevaluate the city’s prezones.
Chapman said he supports pausing to make sure the prezones fit into the city’s forthcoming updated comprehensive plan.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.