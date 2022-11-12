The Pullman City Council is seeking comment from community members on the 2023-2024 Mayor’s Proposed Budget during its meeting Tuesday.
The budget is a projection of costs amended every two years, advised by department managers and City Administrator Mike Urban. Councilors held two workshops, one Nov. 1 and another Monday, to hear presentations from different departments proposing items for the next biennial budget.
According to past reporting, the council estimates the 2023 general fund revenue to amount to $27,831,168 and operational expenditures to be $28,712,232. In 2024, estimated revenue is about $25,853,501 and operational expenditures to be $28,782,043.