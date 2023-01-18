The Pullman City council’s top priority for this year’s session is continuing economic developments through the downtown revitalization.
Councilors held a workshop during their regular Tuesday meeting to discuss legislative goals during its 2023 session. Out of many items the city could request, the council narrowed down priorities to those they felt directly affected community members and would benefit them most.
The council will be requesting investments from state lawmakers to continue the downtown revitalization and the further economic development of the area. The Downtown Master Plan was launched over summer to improve the heart of the city and is full of major projects around the area.
Another city goal is to repurpose railways within city limits, which impact flood control, active transportation, access to waterways, public safety and the creation of city parks.
Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport is asking for support from the state to help fund its terminal construction and expansion in order to continue transportation services for businesses, residents and visitors.
The council will be requesting $5,000,000 for a downtown bypass, designed to ease heavy traffic and improve walkability.
The Legislature has also been asked to aid in adding passing lanes to Washington State Highway 26 to improve road safety.
Housing cost increases have created a shortage of affordable housing in Pullman, and the councilors have asked lawmakers to help fund construction of entry-level, affordable housing.
The council has asked state lawmakers to aid mental health providers to accept certification from other states and add telehealth options.
The Legislature has also been asked to reevaluate the elimination of law enforcement vehicle pursuits and consider allowing these pursuits for the “great public good” in special circumstances. It has also been asked to reassess the “Blake Ruling,” which deals with drug possession offenses and increases penalties to incentivize offenders to seek treatment after receiving a first offense.