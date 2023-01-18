The Pullman City council’s top priority for this year’s session is continuing economic developments through the downtown revitalization.

Councilors held a workshop during their regular Tuesday meeting to discuss legislative goals during its 2023 session. Out of many items the city could request, the council narrowed down priorities to those they felt directly affected community members and would benefit them most.

The council will be requesting investments from state lawmakers to continue the downtown revitalization and the further economic development of the area. The Downtown Master Plan was launched over summer to improve the heart of the city and is full of major projects around the area.

