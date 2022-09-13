The Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee will present their Palouse Groundwater Basin Water Supply Alternatives Report, and discuss the best option for alternative water sources today during the Pullman City Council meeting.

Matt Young, communications coordinator for the City of Pullman, said though it doesn’t look like the council will make any decisions now, the committee will recommend solutions and discuss how to apply the report to future progress in the area.

The Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee, or PBAC, was enacted in 1992 to implement the Palouse Basin Groundwater Management Plan, along with providing funding of groundwater system research, monitoring pumping and groundwater levels and educating the public. Mark Storey, a member of PBAC, said their goal is to make sure the Palouse has a long-term, reliable water supply for the region in urban and rural areas.

