Among the items in a packed agenda for tonight’s Pullman City Council meeting are two city construction projects each estimated to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The projects include $260,000 in grant money to install solar panels on the new City Hall building and a nearly $128,000 bid to replace the Neill Public Library roof.
Last December, Pullman city staff applied for two grants from utility company Transalta and the Washington Department of Commerce to fund the majority of the cost of a $567,000 solar panel project.
The city was awarded both grants and will first vote on whether to accept the $260,000 TransAlta grant Tuesday. City staff is working to finalize the $183,000 grant from the Department of Commerce.
The solar array is expected to be installed in April on the roof of the gym building at the new City Hall site on Crestview Street.
Public Works Director Kevin Gardes said the solar array is expected to last 30 years or more, and is expected to help offset the city hall’s energy costs.
Gardes said the technology will support the city council’s goal of promoting sustainability and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The City Council on Tuesday will also vote on a $127,885 bid to replace the Neill Public Library roof.
The bid comes from Metal Works of Montana and, if accepted, construction on the roof should begin next summer and end by August. Gardes said construction is expected to take a month.
“We don’t think we’ll have to close the library for an extended period,” Gardes said.
He said the section of the roof being replaced is the one that has covered the original building since 1992. An extension to the library that was built years later will not need to be fixed.
Gardes said the old roof needed to be patched after leaking occurred in recent winters.
The project will be paid for using general fund dollars.
