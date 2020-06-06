Pullman City Council will decide Tuesday whether to temporarily reduce East Main Street to two lanes and add more public gathering spaces in front of downtown businesses.
These changes would last throughout the summer and end in late September or early October.
According to the meeting agenda, these changes would serve as a “pop-up demonstration” of the concepts proposed in the Central Business District Master Plan introduced in February. The city hired BDS Planning and Urban Design to create that master plan, which explores ways of improving the function and appeal of downtown Pullman.
For this pop-up demonstration, the city is proposing reducing East Main Street from three lanes to two lanes; adding back-in angled parking along the south side of East Main Street between the intersection of Paradise Street and Grand Avenue; and adding a protected bike lane.
The city is also proposing to build three “parklets,” which are curbside parking spaces that have been converted into public seating spaces in front of businesses. They are intended to increase foot traffic and boost economic activity downtown.
The parklets are estimated to cost as much as $17,500 and be funded by a grant from the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee. The lane reduction is expected to cost $2,000 to $5,000.