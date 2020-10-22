Pullman Civic Theatre has partnered with Inland Northwest Broadcasting on its latest virtual theater project. PCT is recreating the radio drama “Dracula,” written by Orson Welles and performed by the Mercury Theater on the air in 1938.
The production was rehearsed over Zoom with the PCT actors, then recorded individually at The Gladish theater. The final product is mixed together with sound effects and spooky music.
The first episode has been published on the PCT YouTube page, and can be accessed on their website at www.pullmancivictheatre.org/virtualpct.
Part 2 will be published to the same page Saturday.
The production in its entirety will be aired at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 on four Inland Northwest Broadcasting stations: KRAO-FM (102.5), KCLX-AM (1450), KRPL-AM (1400) and KVTY-FM (105.1)
The final video will be released on Nov. 1 on the PCT website.