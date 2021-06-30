The Pullman/Colfax Quaranteam began as a nonprofit with the goal of supporting local restaurants during the pandemic.
Now, it has expanded its priorities to helping soldiers and local students.
The Pullman/Colfax Quaranteam began in December with the goal of buying meals and gift cards from local restaurants to give them a financial boost during a time when indoor capacity was limited because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Heather Kortness, her husband, Jay Mangum, and her mother, Debbie Finkbonner, have raised money to fund their efforts. Kortness estimated that $12,000 has been donated to their cause and they have supported 85 local restaurants. She said that with the public’s help, they were able to do everything from buying a few coffees to support local coffee shops to buying as many as 50 meals at a time from several restaurants.
“It was pretty amazing,” she said.
She said lately donations to support restaurants have waned as capacity restrictions have eased. Now, the Pullman/Colfax Quaranteam has shifted its focus.
Inspired by Ruck for the Fallen, a nonprofit created by Army soldier Mitch Kriebel to raise money for families of military members, veterans and first responders, the Pullman/Colfax Quaranteam decided to send care packages to troops overseas.
They have sent seven packages to Kriebel’s Army unit and plan to send more with the help of donations.
Kortness said care packages include snacks, hygiene items, toiletries, bug repellant and other supplies identified on the unit’s wish list. The nonprofit is asking people to donate items or money to purchase the items.
The Pullman/Colfax Quaranteam has also turned its attention to paying off high school student fines.
Kortness said they donated $785 dollars to Colfax High School this month and $310 to the Colton School District on Monday to help erase any debts students owe.
She was inspired to do this after hearing her nephew lost a Colfax High School Chromebook and would have to pay a fine. She realized that this situation is probably common for a lot of local families. For some of them, it may be an especially costly situation.
“I wondered what else is out there that kids are responsible for and parents can’t afford to cover,” she said.
The money will help out any student facing a fine for lost school items, damaged items or to cover physical education fees.
Kortness said the Pullman/Colfax Quaranteam has no plans on stopping its charitable efforts. She said they will continue to mail care packages to soldiers and have other plans to help students, including paying for back-to-school haircuts.
Kortness said many people in Whitman County need help in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are happy to make their lives a little easier.
“It’s just a great feeling,” she said.
