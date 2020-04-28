Pullman could introduce its first-ever roundabout intersection next year in an effort to improve traffic flow northeast of the Washington State University campus.
The city is proposing a roundabout be constructed at the intersection of Terre View Drive and North Fairway Road. The city council will discuss today whether to approve an engineering services agreement with Parametrix, Inc. for the conceptual design of the roundabout.
The intersection is currently a two-way stop. Vehicle and foot traffic has increased over the years because of the addition of apartments in the area. More construction in that area, near the entrance to Palouse Ridge Golf Club, is anticipated for the future.
Pullman Public Works Director Kevin Gardes said the increase in traffic means that soon the intersection would warrant a four-way stop. However, that would not improve traffic flow, he said.
Gardes said in the past, whenever intersections become busier or see an increase in accidents, the city would discuss adding traffic signals. In the recent years, though, roundabouts have become more appealing. He said Washington State Department of Transportation prefers roundabouts over traffic signals where they make sense.
Gardes said intersections with roundabouts require less maintenance and tend to be safer than traffic stops.
“Typically there are less severe accidents with a roundabout than with a traffic signal,” he said.
He said Terre View Drive and North Fairway Road presents an ideal location for Pullman’s first roundabout because the topography is relatively flat and there is enough available space. Gardes said many locations in Pullman are not adequate for roundabouts because they are too hilly or there is not enough right-of-way to make room for one.
Gardes said the roundabout will be designed to suit all modes of transportation.
“Definitely bikes and pedestrians will be part of the design and considerations,” he said.
With a conceptual design in place, Pullman is hoping to receive a grant from the Washington Transportation Improvement Board. Gardes said the grant could fund up to 85 percent of the project’s cost.
The cost is estimated to be just less than $70,000.
If the city is awarded the grant, construction would start in 2021. Gardes said if Pullman does not receive the grant, it will continue to apply for more grants in the future.
Tonight’s Pullman City Council meeting can be viewed at 7 p.m. on the City of Pullman YouTube channel.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.