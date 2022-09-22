Pullman contractor faces penalties for incorrectly filling well

A decommissioned well located in Whitman County was incorrectly filled and altered after a Pullman-based contractor deposited debris and soil into the 100-foot hole.

A Pullman contractor was penalized for unlawfully filling and altering a dug well with construction debris.

The Washington Department of Ecology fined KACI Construction and owner Kirby Dailey a total of $10,000 for improperly decommissioning a well and for decommissioning a well without a license, according to a penalty order the department provided to the Daily News. This improper practice is a major violation and the department considers this to be a serious occurrence, Scott Malone, state well construction coordinator, said in an interview from his office in Lacey, Wash.

The penalty order stated that after a Whitman County resident’s house was destroyed in a fire in October 2019, KACI Construction razed the fire-damaged home the spring of 2020 and Dailey directed his employees to move fire debris away from the building site, according to the order. Workers pushed fire debris and soil into the 100-foot dug well, damaging the brick lining and causing a portion of the well casing to collapse, the order states.

