Pullman contractor faces penalties for incorrectly filling well

A Pullman contractor was penalized for unlawfully filling and altering a dug well with construction debris.
The Washington Department of Ecology fined KACI Construction and owner Kirby Dailey a total of $10,000 for improperly decommissioning a well and for decommissioning a well without a license, according to a penalty order the department provided to the Daily News. This improper practice is a major violation and the department considers this to be a serious occurrence, Scott Malone, state well construction coordinator, said in an interview from his office in Lacey, Wash.
The penalty order stated that after a Whitman County resident’s house was destroyed in a fire in October 2019, KACI Construction razed the fire-damaged home the spring of 2020 and Dailey directed his employees to move fire debris away from the building site, according to the order. Workers pushed fire debris and soil into the 100-foot dug well, damaging the brick lining and causing a portion of the well casing to collapse, the order states.
Homeowners discovered the fill was placed in their dug well in December 2021 when they were walking behind their newly built home and the ground gave way under their foot, the order states. The resident was able to keep themselves from falling in by grabbing the side of the house 3 feet away from the dug well, according to the order.
The residents met with the department’s well drilling coordinator in March and a technician unit supervisor in April, who determined the well’s caving side walls created dangerous conditions, according to the order.
KACI Construction and Dailey created an ongoing environmental, safety and public health hazard by not hiring a licensed well driller to clean out soil and debris, and repair the brick well casing, the order said.
Malone said there are a number of hazards from incorrectly decommissioning, or filling, a dug well, affecting people’s safety and protection of a groundwater resource. He said improperly decommissioned dug wells are “death traps” — they lead to physical hazards as people and animals can fall into these deep holes.
This improper practice can cause environmental impacts by short-circuiting an aquifer, Malone said. He added that when contaminated material is put down a well, bacteria can bypass the natural filtration and lead directly into an aquifer. He said the aquifer or people downstream from the contaminated site could be affected, making water unsafe to consume.
Malone said the correct way to decommission a well is to hire a licensed driller who will remove pumps, debris and three to five feet of the lining from the surface. They will then seal the hole with concrete.
KACI Construction and Dailey will have 30 days to pay the penalty or appeal to the Washington Pollution Control Hearings Board.
Dailey was unable to comment on the issue, as advised by his attorney.