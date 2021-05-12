The Pullman City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the annexation of 119 acres to be zoned for general commercial use.
The land is south of the intersection of South Grand Avenue and Golden Hills Drive. It is pre-zoned as C3 General Commercial, which means it will allow commercial services such as food and lodging. It will also allow for outdoor activities, light manufacturing or heavy truck traffic.
Shelley Bennett petitioned for the annexation on behalf of Terrie Vuletich, Bryan Bishop, Gary Crithfield and Gale Crithfield.
A traffic study and environmental impact study is not needed until the city receives a site-specific proposal for the land.
The land is currently designated as agriculture.
The council Tuesday also unanimously denied a zone change request for four parcels on 855 and 905 Northeast D St.
During a public hearing on this zone change in March, about a dozen people spoke in opposition of changing the zone from low-density residential to high-density residential. According to the meeting packet, the residents cited concerns about parking, traffic and an incompatibility with the existing neighborhood. The city also received eight emails from people disapproving of the change.
The City Council extended its agreement with Whitman County to continue holding district court proceedings in Pullman through 2022. The city will pay the county $450,000 to provide services related to the prosecution, defense, sentencing and incarceration of those who commit misdemeanor offenses.
Meantime, the city is looking into the possibility of creating a municipal court.
Tuesday’s meeting included discussion on economic development in the city as the council plans to work with a professional to create a marketing plan for Pullman. The plan would assist with tourism as well as the recovery, retention and recruitment of businesses. The council agreed Tuesday to prepare a request for proposals from professionals for a marketing plan.
