The Pullman City Council got its first look at the 2021-22 budget Tuesday, but spent most of its time talking about two unbudgeted items.
Proposed general fund expenditures for 2021 are $24.64 million, which is a $710,000, or 3 percent, decrease over the original 2020 budget. That would increase to $25.28 million in 2022.
Projected revenues are $22.64 million and $23.15 million, respectively, or about $2 million less than proposed expenditures each year.
Consequently, more than $4.1 million in savings would be needed to balance the two-year budget. That would reduce the city’s financial reserve to about $4.1 million by the end of fiscal 2022, which is slightly less than two months of operating expenses.
The council didn’t have any comments about deficit spending during Tuesday’s meeting. However, they did ask several questions regarding a proposed new event center at Lawson Gardens, as well as property for a new fire station.
Both projects were included in a bond measure that voters approved in 2018.
Finance Director Mike Urban said the Lawson Garden building will go out to bid by the end of the year. He hopes to have property for a third fire station acquired by the end of 2021.
Bond money is available for both projects, Urban said, but he didn’t include either of them in the 2021 budget because doing so would tip the city’s hand about how much money is available.
“I didn’t want to put a number in the budget because it’s bad strategy,” he said.
The council asked what would happen if the event center comes in significantly over budget — as happened with the new city hall building.
Urban said the city could re-bid the project, or look for additional funding sources to cover the difference. If it decides the project simply isn’t feasible, the bond money could be redirected toward another capital improvement project, at the council’s discretion.
The council will take a more detailed look at the 2021-22 budget numbers during work sessions with the various city departments Nov. 2 and 10.
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Nov. 17; the annual property tax levies will also be set at that time. The council will approve a final budget in December.
In other action, the council allocated another $75,000 in federal coronavirus emergency relief funds to the Southeast Washington Economic Development Association (SEWEDA) to provide assistance grants to businesses located in Pullman.
The city previously allocated about $360,000 in federal funding to SEWEDA for the small-business grants. Whitman County also used some of its coronavirus relief funds for the same purpose.
Councilor Al Sorensen, who is the city’s representative on the SEWEDA board, said more than 200 Pullman businesses have benefited from the grants so far.
“You guys have no idea how thankful these businesses are (for the help),” Sorensen said. “We couldn’t have done a better thing than spreading this money around.”
Sorensen said this latest infusion of money will help fulfill grant applications that came in after the original $360,000 was distributed. He doesn’t expect any money to be left over for new applications.
“This ($75,000) is just for the applications that were unfulfilled,” he said.
