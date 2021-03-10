The Pullman City Council voted to move forward with several components of the End Racism Now mural on the Spring Street retaining wall, including setting a March 24 town hall meeting to gather public feedback.
A subcommittee that includes city councilors Dan Records, Eileen Macoll and Pat Wright brought forth several recommendations for the full City Council to consider regarding the mural.
One of the recommendations that was passed with a 6-1 vote from the council is requesting an artist paint a single panel affixed to the wall instead of one large mural. This could be the first of a series of panels that are added to the wall annually.
Any feedback the subcommittee receives will be used to develop a survey sent out to the community to gather more public opinion.
Councilor Al Sorensen advised that the feedback should be limited to Pullman community members and Records said the subcommittee talked about including in the survey a question about whether people live, work or recreate in Pullman.
The next step is developing a request for qualifications from artists interested in painting the mural. The Pullman Arts Commission will have an advisory role in this process and it will be brought back to the City Council for approval.
Records said the request for qualifications will be advertised broadly but there will be an effort to specifically reach out to communities of color.
Business, residents and property owners within 300 feet of the Spring Street wall will be notified and allowed to comment on the project.
The council agreed to set a goal to unveil the mural on June 19, a day celebrating the end of slavery. However, councilors acknowledged the mural may have to be unveiled on a later date given the short timeline and possibility of delays in the project.
The council still needs to decide on the cost of this project and whether it will be funded by the city or through other means such as donations.
There was much discussion and debate about the mural during Tuesday’s meeting. The full meeting can be viewed on the City of Pullman’s YouTube channel.
Also on Tuesday, the City Council rejected the construction bids for the Lawson Garden House, a 3,800-square-foot event center proposed for Lawson Gardens. All of the eight bids that were submitted were higher than the city’s $1.4 million budget to complete this project.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.