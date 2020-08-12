The Pullman City Council authorized the expenditure of nearly $656,000 in federal coronavirus relief funding Tuesday, including $300,000 for payroll-related costs.
The city was allocated a total of $1.036 million as its share of the $2.167 billion Washington received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that Congress passed in March.
The money comes with a variety of conditions and strings attached. After reviewing the restrictions, Pullman Finance Director Mike Urban recommended that the council approve $655,920 in expenditures made between March and August.
That includes $300,000 in payroll costs for the time city staff has spent on pandemic activities, as well as to cover the cost of any virus-related family leave taken during that time.
Another $80,000 would reimburse the city for personal protective equipment and other safety supplies and equipment, $157,000 would go for facility improvements and nearly $120,000 would pay for technology upgrades.
The remaining $380,000 is tentatively slated to be used to install 1,800 remote metering units for city utility reading and for additional safety equipment. However, the council won’t take action on that proposal until next month.
In other action, the council:
- Agreed to extend its contract with Whitman County for district court services through the end of 2021. The contract calls for the city to pay the county $450,000 for court services for the year; it will also have to cover medical costs for any city prisoners while they’re held in the county jail.
- Approved the preliminary plan and plat for Kamiak Cottages, a 13-lot, single-family residential development on 1.8 acres located about 300 feet southeast of the intersection of NW Terre View Drive and NW Canyon View Drive.
William L. Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.