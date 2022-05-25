Pullman council supports new tourism draft plan

The Pullman City Council expressed support for the ideas and recommendations presented in a draft tourism plan intended to boost the local hospitality industry.
The Pullman Strategic Tourism Plan was created by consultants Place + Main Advisors and Arnett Muldrow with input from city councilors, multiple city staff, a seven-person steering committee led by Councilor Pat Wright, and input from hundreds of business, organization and community stakeholders.
Among the recommendations is improving downtown by addressing deteriorating building facades. It can do this by enacting tougher city code regarding blight, and by finding grant money to help building owners upgrade their properties.
The plan also recommends using existing venues, and possibly new venues, to hold more concerts and youth sports tournaments in town. It targeted Beasley Coliseum and Martin Stadium as sites that could attract these events, especially during the normally quiet winter months and early summer.
One of its most ambitious ideas is for Pullman to build a sports complex to host youth athletic events, including a fieldhouse that could host winter sports.
Several members of city council expressed their support of finding ways to attract sports events and concerts to Pullman.
Councilor Megan Guido said the popularity of the annual baseball tournament Palouse Summer Series should encourage the city to attract similar events.
“Doesn’t necessarily translate into an actual building or stadium or facility in my mind, but I think we need to do a better job of leveraging that,” she said.
Councilors Eileen Macoll and Ann Parks expressed a desire to see more concerts in the area. Macoll said that in the past, Pullman regularly attracted popular acts and would like to see that happen again. Parks said Pullman could follow Spokane’s example and try to hold concerts in smaller venues, and not just in an arena like Beasley Coliseum.
The Pullman Strategic Tourism Plan can be read at bit.ly/3yRNVoG.
Following Tuesday’s city council discussion, the consultants will begin creating a final Strategic Tourism Plan that is expected at the end of June.
The Pullman City Council on Tuesday also approved the new map of the city’s three voting wards.
The map was recommended by a consultant, Flo-Analytics, with input from the public and the city council. The city hired Flo-Analytics to draw up new ward maps in response to data from the 2020 census.
The goal is to make each ward as close to equal in population as possible.
If new land is annexed into the city, it will become part of the ward to which it is annexed.
In other business, the city council agreed to a new two-year contract with Whitman County to continue holding District Court proceedings in the former city hall building on Paradise Street through the end of 2024.
The city agreed to pay the county $957,094 as part of the contract.
