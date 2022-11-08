The Pullman Public Works Department proposed the Arterial Streets fund increase 2,022% in the 2023 budget at Pullman City Council’s second biennial budget workshop Monday night — though the department assured councilors this increase will be aided by several grants.

City officials presented budget requests to the 2023-2024 Mayor’s Proposed Budget, but councilors did not make any decisions on these requests.

The Mayor’s Proposed Budget is an estimate of costs encompassing the next two years, which considers guidance from department managers and City Administrator Mike Urban. The council projects the 2023 general revenue fund to be $27,831,168 and the operational expenditure at $28,712,232, according to the budget. Estimated revenue for 2024 is around $25,853,501 and operational expenditures is at 28,782,043.

