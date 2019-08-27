Whitman County and Pullman verbally agreed to a deal last week to keep Whitman County District Court operating in Pullman for at least one more year.
Whitman County Commissioner Art Swannack said the one-year deal to keep District Court inside the current city hall building on Paradise Street will go into effect Jan. 1.
District Court has been operating in the space since the 1970s, but its future in Pullman was in question as the city plans to move its services to a new city hall location on Crestview Street.
The city will pay the county $450,000 as part of the criminal justice service agreement to process misdemeanors, gross misdemeanors and code violations that the Pullman Police Department brings to the court. The city currently pays about $347,000.
Swannack said the county will continue to forgo the filing fees the city would have to pay in exchange for using the space at city hall.
This will give the city and county more time to decide where to permanently locate District Court. Without a Pullman location, people would have to travel to the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax for their court appearance.
Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy said in an April 3 Daily News story that half of the criminal caseload for District Court involves Pullman cases. The possibility of it not being located in Pullman sparked concerns for people who may not have reliable transportation to drive to Colfax.
Swannack said one possibility could be the Pioneer Center on Dexter Street, but there would first have to be discussions with the Pullman School District, which owns the building.