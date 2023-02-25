Washington DECA students recently competed at the Area 11 DECA Career Development Conference in Spokane with several students moving on to the state competition in March.
Students from Pullman going to state include:
Business finance series event: Ethan Anderson, Pullman, seventh.
Human resources management: Gurveena Singh, Pullman, first.
Marketing communication series: Liana Vanek, Pullman, third.
Restaurant and food service management: Kai McCoy, Pullman, eighth.
Sports and entertainment marketing series: Nicholas Haugen, Pullman, sixth.
Entrepreneurship start-up business plan: Charles Liu, Aditya Parikh and Neal Wang, Pullman, fourth.
Financial consulting: Mir Park, Pullman, first.
Project management business solutions: Talia Harbour and Sidney Johnson, Pullman.
Project management community giving project: Madison Dedloff, Ella Forster and Neila Peng, Pullman.
School-based enterprise — foods: Teagan Harbour, Margot Keane and Alison Mangels, Pullman.