The city of Pullman issued an emergency declaration Monday after delays from the state began forcing the city to haul its solid waste to another processing facility out of town.

According to a city news release, Pullman annually applies for a Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE) permit to haul its solid waste, or biosolids, from the Pullman Wastewater Treatment Plant to local farms for use as fertilizer.

Mayor Glenn Johnson stated in the news release that Pullman filed the application June 20, but the Washington State Department of Ecology still has not reviewed it. City Administrator Mike Urban said DOE informed Pullman twice this summer that the city’s application was next in line to be reviewed.

