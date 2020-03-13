Pullman declared a state of emergency Thursday in response to potential effects of COVID-19 on the city.
The emergency declaration allows the city to have access to financial assistance from federal and state resources, according to a news release.
The city has also opened an emergency operations center at the Pullman Police Department that “will manage emergency related information and resources as needed,” according to the release.
Pullman also issued a statement Wednesday urging Pullman residents to continue supporting local businesses as the city and Washington State University prepare for COVID-19.
According to the statement, Mayor Glenn Johnson spoke to WSU President Kirk Schulz on Wednesday about changes at WSU, including moving to online classes starting March 23.
Schulz told Johnson that dorms and dining halls will remain open. He also said there will be students remaining on campus and that no decision has been made on university events in April and May, including Mom’s Weekend and graduation.
Schulz informed him that all WSU decisions have taken the economic effects on the city into consideration. Johnson is urging the public to consider the city’s economy as well.
“Mayor Johnson urges Pullman residents to continue to support our local businesses,” reads the statement. “Supporting our local businesses at this time is critical to maintaining our local economy and he knows that our local businesses have instituted additional measures to protect employees’ and consumers’ health.”
Pullman announced it can help connect businesses to available loans from the Small Business Administration. The city was informed by the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs in Washington, D.C., that loans will be available for as much as $2 million per business.
“This is the first time that disaster loans have been available because of a health care emergency,” the city states. “SBA requires that at least five businesses in a county be impacted by COVID-19 for businesses in that county to qualify for assistance.”
In light of coronavirus risks, Pullman Public Schools announced all school-related travel to western Washington has been canceled. Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced mandatory long-term closures for all schools within King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.
WSU fraternities and sororities decided to suspend their events to limit the potential spread of coronavirus. WSU on Thursday also announced that its Seattle office is closed and events related to the annual Showcase have been canceled or postponed. Showcase recognized academic achievements of students and faculty.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.