Franklin Elementary School in Pullman was evacuated briefly at the start of the school day Thursday morning when staff said they smelled a natural gas odor around the time students were entering the building.
Director of Operations for Pullman Schools Joe Thornton said students were bused to Lincoln Middle School while the Pullman Fire Department and Avista Utilities inspected the building for hazardous gas levels.
He said the fire department arrived first and found there were no appreciable levels of natural gas in the building, but school officials waited for Avista to give the all-clear as well. Once both organizations said it was safe, students were bused back to resume class.
Thornton said there are multiple possible culprits for the gas smell. He said the odor was first detected in the school’s multipurpose room, which is adjacent to the kitchen where gas ovens had just been started in preparation for morning meals.
At the same time, the gas boilers that help heat the building had just been fired near where students typically enter the building after off-loading from the bus. Thornton said it’s possible negligible levels of natural gas exhaust from the boilers may have blown in with entering students.
“I think all those things in combination probably made the building smell more like natural gas than would normally be the case,” Thornton said. “We erred on the side of caution to evacuate the building and make sure we checked it to make sure it’s safe to occupy.”
Thornton said a similar episode with Sunnyside Elementary took place last year. He said in that instance, a boiler responsible for heating Sunnyside’s gym had been misfiring, causing it to purge its burn chamber of fuel before trying to reignite — similar to how one would deal with a flooded car engine.
“Again, it never reached the level of a hazard,” Thornton said. “But to be cautious, last year we evacuated the building.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.