The Pullman City Council approved a water conservation ordinance, restricting lawn watering and outdoor irrigation.
Councilmembers converged Tuesday evening during their regular meeting to discuss a water conservation code to be added to the City of Pullman’s code. The ordinance was approved unanimously and will be enacted June 1.
The council adopted a goal to develop a seasonal residential irrigation management program from May 3, 2022. City staff have worked to create an ordinance to meet this goal, and proposed a water conservation code.
The code will restrict lawn watering to help conserve water. Pullman residents within city limits will be allowed to water their lawns only between 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. from June 1 to Sept. 31. The code does not affect agricultural land.
The code prohibits residents from watering every day. Addresses with even numbers can water their lawns only Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays during the allowed time period. Addresses with odd numbers can water their lawns every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Under this code, watering sidewalks and driveways are illegal and wasting water due to broken fixtures is prohibited.
The newly approved code is similar to Moscow’s law that was approved almost 20 years ago, reducing groundwater pumpage on the Palouse.
The motivator for the code is the Grande Ronde Aquifer, which continues to decline. Pullman already has a tiered water rate structure to encourage water conservation during the summer.
According to the presentation provided by the City of Pullman Maintenance and Operations, Pullman uses around 934 million gallons of water each year and an estimated 53.3 million gallons each month. More water is used during the summer months to water lawns, and this code would hopefully reduce the amount of water used.
Councilmember Megan Guido said she is excited for the ordinance.
“Yay! Bravo, it’s about time,” said Guido. “It makes perfect sense to me and our love affair for green grass and green yards is drawing to an end. We need to do this.”
Councilmember Nathan Weller said he thinks this ordinance is awesome but it will take a huge behavioral shift in the community.
Councilmember Ann Parks said the ordinance will make a lot of difference in the community.
“I talked to a resident today and they weren’t too happy about it,” said Parks. “But when I talked about the implication on our aquifer, and that it’s more effective to water smart than water daily, they agreed with it. The education will be key, but once people learn those key concepts, it will be readily acceptable.”
Councilmember Becky Dueben said this ordinance is a great first step.
“This (ordinance) is just so smart moving forward,” said Dueben. “It’s the most important thing we can do. Our downtown and our city doesn’t matter if we don’t have water. It’s just a great step forward, it’s really reasonable. I want to echo to other council members on comments of education because that would be really important.”
Councilmember Benjamin Francis was worried about seniors and people of low economic status. He said not everyone has an automated watering system and it may be challenging for seniors, people who go to bed early or people who are lower in economic status.
The council chose to amend the ordinance from its starting time of 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. to account for these populations.
Eileen Macoll said this ordinance is the key to being sustainable. She added it is absolutely fabulous.