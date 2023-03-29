The Pullman City Council approved a water conservation ordinance, restricting lawn watering and outdoor irrigation.

Councilmembers converged Tuesday evening during their regular meeting to discuss a water conservation code to be added to the City of Pullman’s code. The ordinance was approved unanimously and will be enacted June 1.

The council adopted a goal to develop a seasonal residential irrigation management program from May 3, 2022. City staff have worked to create an ordinance to meet this goal, and proposed a water conservation code.

Recommended for you