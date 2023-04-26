The Arterial Streets Resurfacing 2023 project released that it will resurface high-traffic roadways this summer in Pullman.

Merman Drive and Westwood Drive will see improvements beginning in early summer. Both streets will receive curb ramps in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, two new bus pull-outs and striped bike lands on both sides of the roadways. But, due to size constraints, some on-street parking will be removed to fit the bike lanes.

The city has been working on ways to create more bike facilities in alignment with the city’s newly adopted “complete streets” policy, according to a Pullman City Council agenda item. The policy aims to ensure the city’s transportation-related capital projects are implemented with safety, mobility, accessibility, equity and connectivity in mind.

