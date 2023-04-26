The Arterial Streets Resurfacing 2023 project released that it will resurface high-traffic roadways this summer in Pullman.
Merman Drive and Westwood Drive will see improvements beginning in early summer. Both streets will receive curb ramps in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, two new bus pull-outs and striped bike lands on both sides of the roadways. But, due to size constraints, some on-street parking will be removed to fit the bike lanes.
The city has been working on ways to create more bike facilities in alignment with the city’s newly adopted “complete streets” policy, according to a Pullman City Council agenda item. The policy aims to ensure the city’s transportation-related capital projects are implemented with safety, mobility, accessibility, equity and connectivity in mind.
Both roadways to be resurfaced are 30 feet wide, 22 feet of which are necessary for vehicular travel, and the project would place 4-foot bike lanes on both sides of the streets. Around 162 legal parking spaces are on the project’s route, and most would be removed when adding the bike lanes.
The city did a parking study to see if residents in the area would be impacted. It found around 13.1% of the 162 spaces were occupied on weekday mornings, 13.5% were used on weekday afternoons, 8.4% were taken during weekday evenings and 9% were utilized on the weekends.
Residents in Cougar Ridge Apartments, Wheat Ridge Condominiums, Cougar Crest Apartments, Pine Ridge Apartments and Cedar Pointe would be affected by removing some of these parking spaces, according to the item.
The Arterial Streets Resurfacing 2023 project primarily uses federal funds, covering about 86.5% of project costs up to a total allowed reimbursement of $1,652,150, according to the item. The resurfacing project on Merman and Westwood is estimated to cost around $100,000.
Bids are scheduled to open April 25, and construction is expected to begin in June and continue into October.