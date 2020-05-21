Relentless rain and COVID-19-related precautions did not stop people from visiting the first Pullman Farmers Market of the summer season Wednesday at the Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center.
It was a smaller market than usual with three vendors, but on-site manager K.B. Elliott said shortly after it opened there was already a steady stream of customers.
To limit the risks of COVID-19, customers are required to maintain six feet of distance from each other and the number of customers interacting with vendors is limited. Vendors must select the products for the customer and customers are asked to use sanitizer.
“We’re kind of testing it out today, obviously,” Elliott said of the new rules.
She said the vendors have been gracious with their time and she expects more of the seasonal vendors will be available at future markets. She said the rain was a big contributor to why there were few vendors Wednesday.
She said there are seven vendors scheduled for the season and nine more are interested in selling at the market.
Elliott said the market is “inspiring for the community in a lot of ways” because it brings some normalcy back to Pullman. Several winter markets were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The vendors on Wednesday were Wilson Banner Ranch, Omache Farms and Thicket House. All of the vendors’ representatives wore face masks and took shelter from the rain under tents.
Colleen Wilson of Wilson Banner Ranch said the ranch is lucky to sell in Pullman because many events at which the ranch typically sells its products have been canceled this spring, including the NAIA World Series in Lewiston.
She expects the Pullman Farmers Market will still draw customers and she is hopeful that it will go smoothly as long as people follow the rules.
“At this point, people are looking for a reason to get out,” she said.
Margaret Parsley of Omache Farms said she is glad the Pullman Farmers Market is taking precautions to promote the safety of customers. She also is grateful for the adjustments made by the Moscow Farmers Market, which now allows online ordering in place of in-person shopping.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.