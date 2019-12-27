Pullman finds a solution for the hungry this holiday season

It can be difficult for some families to find food during the holiday season.
That is why a group of Pullman volunteers were outside the Community Action Center in frigid weather the day after Christmas offering food to anyone who needed it.
“We’re trying to give back to the community and those not quite as fortunate as we are,” said Margaret Werre, who helped organize the food drive.
Werre and more than 20 other volunteers collected leftover food from Safeway and placed it in red bins for anyone to take.
Werre said members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Sunnyside and Pioneer Hills wards have been collecting food from Safeway to donate to the community for four years.
This year, with the food bank at the Community Action Center temporarily closed during the holiday season, the volunteers wanted to devise a solution for those who may be food insecure.
“The people that use the food bank during Christmas still need the food and where are they going to get it?” she said.
Werre said one family picked up food for a neighbor who had nine people living in their house.
Bread, produce and deserts were among the items available for people to pick up from the CAC parking lot. Werre said this was strictly a volunteer effort and they are not part of the CAC or any other formal organization.
“We’ll do it again next year,” she said.
Pullman City Councilman Brandon Chapman was one of the volunteers helping on Thursday. He said the work the volunteers do goes without fanfare but provides them a sense of gratitude.
Joining him and Werre were several young children who also braved the overcast, chilly morning to lend a hand. Werre said the experience will teach them the value of giving back to the community.
“It’s giving them the opportunity to serve,” she said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.