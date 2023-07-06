Pullman fire crews get lots of calls

More than a handful of blazes on the Palouse kept fire districts busy on Independence Day.
Darren Jones, Pullman fire marshal, said the department responded to five fires in the town. He added a vacant building in Endicott caught on fire, and flames burned an apartment complex in Colfax.
Jones said no one was hurt from fireworks-related incidents or fires in Whitman County.
The department put out four wildland fires in Pullman, on Dillon Street, Bypass Drive, Leland Drive and Grand Avenue.
Jones said all fires were caused by fireworks. A typical occurrence is fireworks raining onto dry brush, setting vegetation ablaze. Jones added the only property damage was a cracked home window from the heat, and only vegetation was burnt.
Crews also responded to a dumpster fire on Westwood Drive. Jones said the department is looking into a cause, but it could have been started by improperly disposed fireworks.
Pullman saw an uptick in fires this year. Jones said last year the town had no blazes.
David Buckley, a duty officer at the Colfax Fire Department, said several families were displaced after a multi-unit apartment complex caught fire.
An outside fire set a structure on Mill Street ablaze. Buckley said firefighters smothered the fire after a couple of hours. He added the department is still investigating the cause.
The building is still standing, but Buckley said there’s extensive fire damage to its two stories and the attic.
No one was injured during the Colfax fire, Buckley said. Families were put in touch with the American Red Cross to find shelter and amenities.
The Endicott Fire Department put out a blaze to a vacant house on H Street. Jones said no one was injured, and the fire was caused by fireworks.
The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department had a relatively quiet night.
Chief Brian Nickerson said one person was injured by fireworks in the area of Vandal Drive and was transported to a hospital.
Nickerson’s crew also came across a trash-can fire near a house on E Street that was caused by improperly disposed fireworks.
While the popping and cracking sounds of fireworks could be heard throughout the night, these were the only significant emergencies that the fire department responded to, Nickerson said.
“It was quiet in the sense of calls,” he said. “It wasn’t quiet in the sense of fireworks.”
Nickerson said last year’s Independence Day was also low-key.
He said the weather was not dangerously dry Tuesday, which he believes contributed to the lack of fire emergencies.
However, that’s expected to change soon with the arrival of higher temperatures. Nickerson urged residents to keep their eyes open for signs of fires and call the fire department early if they see something.
On Wednesday, Nickerson’s crew responded to a report of possible smoke on Paradise Ridge. It turned out to be dust from a well-drilling operation, but Nickerson said the caller acted properly by being aware of the surroundings and calling the fire department.
“Because we want to catch anything early if we can,” he said.