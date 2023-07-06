Pullman fire crews get lots of calls

Darren Jones

More than a handful of blazes on the Palouse kept fire districts busy on Independence Day.

Darren Jones, Pullman fire marshal, said the department responded to five fires in the town. He added a vacant building in Endicott caught on fire, and flames burned an apartment complex in Colfax.

Jones said no one was hurt from fireworks-related incidents or fires in Whitman County.

Recommended for you