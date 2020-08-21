The Pullman Fire Department was approved to receive a $181,197 grant to replace its aging mobile radios in all of its vehicles and provide internationally accredited fire officer training.
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant comes from FEMA.
According to the department, the radio project will cost a total of $80,155 and will allow the fire department to take advantage of mobile repeaters already installed in the vehicles, increasing the department’s radio communications. The officer-training portion will cost $101,042.28 and includes training supplies and contractual costs.