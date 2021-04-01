A family of six has been displaced by a kitchen fire that damaged a Pullman residence Tuesday night on the 300 block of Northwest Webb Street.
According to a city news release, Pullman firefighters responded to a structure fire report just before 9:30 p.m. and saw smoke from the back of the building’s lower unit. Whitman County Rural District 12 also responded to the scene.
A resident had mostly extinguished the fire with sand and a garden hose by the time firefighters arrived.
He was treated for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries.
The fire was confined to the kitchen area where it caused extensive damage to the appliances, walls and ceiling. The upper unit at the location received light smoke but was not damaged. The upper residents went to stay with friends since both gas and electricity had been shut off for both units.
Those in the lower unit said they were staying with relatives. Pullman fire investigator Tony Nuttman said the cause was an unattended cooking fire. The occupant was making french fries with hot oil. Nuttman estimated the amount of damage at $5,000.