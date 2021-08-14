Days after embers fanned by wind sparked two house fires on Pullman’s College Hill, the Pullman Fire Department offered tips on how residents can prevent a similar disaster from happening to them and their homes.
“Embers are burning pieces of airborne wood and/or vegetation that can be carried more than a mile through the wind causing spot fires and igniting homes, debris, and other objects,” the fire department posted on its Facebook page. “The recent wind-driven structure fires in Pullman demonstrated just that.”
On Sunday, embers from a marijuana joint caused a fire that destroyed a Maple Street home. Wind carried embers from that fire to another home on Howard Street, which was also destroyed by flames.
“Studies have shown homes ignite due to the condition of the home and everything around it,” the Facebook post says. “The threat of a spreading wildfire, or fires involving structures, is even more acute in communities with small lots where homes are built very closely together.”
Deputy Fire Marshall Tony Nuttman said he cannot say for certain whether the condition of the College Hill homes led to these destructive fires, but he encouraged people to do everything they can to properly maintain their properties.
The department described ways residents can keep their house clear of flammable debris.
For example, the department encourages people to pressure wash their roof regularly to remove moss and other debris. Those with cedar shake roofs can install a soaker hose on their roof during the summer months to keep the roof moist.
Residents are encouraged to keep their gutters free of dried leaves, twigs, pine needles and sediment.
Nuttman said failure to maintain roofs and gutters is probably the most common mistake people make. He said people who live near trees tend to forget that needles, pine cones and other debris fall onto their houses and sit there for long periods of time.
People are also encouraged to clear out their window screens and attic vents, cover their vents with a minimum one-eighth-inch noncombustible metal mesh screening and use roofing materials with a Class A fire rating. The fire department also recommends installing metal angle flashing on the edge of the roof.
Nuttman said the department advises people to create a “defensible space” around their home. That means putting as much space as they can between their homes and vegetation that poses a fire risk, such as dry leaves and junipers.
A 10-foot defensible space is preferred, but Nuttman acknowledged that is not possible for all homes.
“We completely understand that you’re right next door to your neighbor,” he said.
He said if people cannot clear this much space around their home, they can at least clean their roof and gutters. They can also cut back their trees.
“If your trees are overhanging on top of your house, that’s not just a fire hazard, it’s a wind hazard too,” Nuttman said.
The Pullman Fire Department also warns people against burning debris in their yard, because wind can take those embers and blow them as far as a block away.
Nuttman said the department is willing to meet with homeowners and offer suggestions for how to keep their home safe. People are invited to contact the Pullman fire marshal’s office at (509) 338-3148 to schedule a home assessment visit.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.