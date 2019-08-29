Pullman firefighters kept a grass fire from spreading to a home Wednesday morning on Ritchie Street.
According to a news release from the Pullman Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of a grass fire around 10 a.m., which was threatening a structure at 1035 NW Ritchie St. Responders prevented the blaze from spreading to a shed and deck by extinguishing the fire from the grass and a tree.
Fire marshal Chris Wehrung said the fire started from briquettes in the neighbor’s yard from Tuesday night. He said the neighbors put the briquettes in a metal can Tuesday and then emptied the briquettes onto the grass Wednesday.
Wehrung said that the fire caused minor damage to a vinyl fence and a small portion of the backyard shed.
He also reminded residents to place briquettes in water to extinguish them.