The board of directors looking to establish a Pullman co-op grocery store are interested in three properties to possibly locate the business.
Pullman Good Food Co-op board member Sue Guyett said the board has narrowed its choices to the former Cougar Entertainment Center building on 1234 South Grand Ave., the former Metriguard building on 1120 SE Latah St. or possibly Port of Whitman County land at the corner of Pullman Albion Road and State Route 27.
Guyett said the board of directors just completed their business plan and are talking to property owners about where to locate the full-service grocery store.
She said the board believes the store should have a minimum of 6,500 square feet. A feasibility report shows the store can operate with as much as 10,000 square feet.
Guyett said she invites the public to contact the board of directors about their opinion on the possible locations.
Port of Whitman County Communication Director Brenda Stav said the port is working with the Pullman Good Food Co-op and Washington State University to determine how it can combine the university’s research with business opportunities.
It is investigating the possibility of creating a place for value-added agriculture products on port-owned property at the corner of Pullman Albion Road and SR 27.
She said in addition to the Pullman Good Food Co-op, the development could include a farmers market, a business incubator or other ventures that showcase products grown on the Palouse.
“The economic development it could bring to Pullman and the surrounding area is really the first driver behind this,” she said.
She said port will talk to businesses and farmers to gauge their interest in this type of venture.
Guyett said the Pullman Good Food Co-op board of directors hope to open the store by the end of 2020, but first they need to attract founding members to help fund the venture.
“The ‘when’ is really dependent on the individuals that said, ‘Hey, we want a Pullman Good Food Co-op,’ ” Guyett said.
She said the board is looking to have 500 people sign up as founding members by buying $200 lifetime memberships by the end of 2019. It hopes to have 1,000 founding members before the Pullman Good Food Co-op opens.
She said the board also is aiming to start a capital campaign to attract investors.
Guyett said people can sign up to become founding members by filling out an application found at the Pullman Good Food Co-op website.
