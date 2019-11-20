The Pullman City Council wants to continue exploring the possibility of creating an ordinance to address vacant buildings downtown.
This issue had been brought up at previous city council meetings and was discussed again Tuesday. Council members say they have heard complaints from community members about buildings that have remained empty for a long time.
City councilor Brandon Chapman said he believes it would be easier for the city to enforce this ordinance if it is limited to the central business district.
City Attorney Laura McAloon said there are five vacant properties on Main Street, plus four empty units in the Evolve on Main building.
City council members discussed following the Everett, Wash., model of requiring property owners to register their vacant building and pay an administrative fee. Everett also allows the city government to beautify the building by decorating its windows.
McAloon said the city must justify the fee by figuring what financial impact the empty building has on the city and how much staff time is required to enforce the ordinance.
As for decorating the windows, City Administrator Adam Lincoln said it may be difficult to enforce such a rule on private property.
Council member Al Sorensen said to avoid this conflict, the city should collaborate with the property owners about what can be done to beautify the building.
He said it is important the city attempt to improve the look of downtown, and he said it would benefit from having less windows boarded up with plywood.
“Does that make our city look good?” he said. “No, it doesn’t.”
McAloon pointed out that a nonprofit entity in Spokane works with the local artists to put artwork in the windows of the city’s vacant buildings.
Legislative priorities
The Pullman City Council on Tuesday also discussed some of the issues they want the Washington Legislature to address during its next session.
Among them is getting funding for a south bypass highway to alleviate congestion in Pullman.
Councilors Sorensen and Nathan Weller said the city could strengthen its argument for more state funding by showing that the bypass highway is important to the economic development of the city.
Weed and liquor tax
Pullman Finance Director Mike Urban gave an update on the city’s finances and among the notable statistics was a drop in liquor profits and marijuana tax dollars.
He said liquor profits were down 25 percent, or $60,531 from last year. Marijuana tax dollars are down 46 percent, or $43,098 from last year.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.