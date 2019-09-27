The Pullman Good Food Co-op has chosen the former laser tag building at 1234 S. Grand Ave. as its preferred site for its grocery store.
According to the Pullman Chamber of Commerce, the Pullman Good Food Co-op has not purchased the building yet, but it is going up for sale soon. The co-op is looking for a group of individuals interested in purchasing the building in the short-term until the co-op has acquired enough capital to purchase it.
Anyone who is interested can contact the Pullman Good Food Co-op board members.