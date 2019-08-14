Kevin C. Beebe will be ordained as a Minister of Word and Sacrament at 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 NE Lybecker Road, Pullman. The public is invited.
Beebe, a 2008 graduate of Pullman High School, will serve in the ordained ministry at Spirit Alive! Lutheran Church in Kenosha, Wis. He is the son of Wayne and Nancy (Mentz) Beebe and was active in soccer, music and theatre programs as a youth in both Moscow and Pullman.
Rev. Paul Erickson, bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Greater Milwaukee Synod, will conduct the ordination. Rev. Leslie Veen, director of contextual ministries at Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary, will preach.
Following the service, there will be a short reception.