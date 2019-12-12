With the help of the Rotary Club, Pullman High School students could have an opportunity to earn an English scholarship for college.
The Rotary Club is planning to offer a $500 writing scholarship to a winner of an essay contest beginning this coming spring. Rotary Club President Alison Weigly said the club will hold a board meeting Monday to finalize the details.
PHS English teacher Paden Carlson, who approached the club with the scholarship idea, said it will likely require students to write an essay based on a prompt given by the Rotary Club and judged by club members. The idea has already been approved by the school.
Carlson said with the added focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, teachers wanted to make sure the humanities were valued as well.
The teacher said he believes it will generate interest among motivated students because finding scholarships can be difficult and there are limited opportunities in general for teenage students to earn money.
Carlson said that before he approached the Rotary Club about the idea, he asked a senior student if she would be interested in a scholarship program that was based on writing an essay.
“Before the words came out of my mouth she was already saying, ‘Yes, yes, yes, I would love to do that if there was such a thing,’ ” Carlson said.
Carlson said the money can go to a four-year college or a vocational program if the student chooses to learn a trade skill. It is open to juniors and seniors.
He said part of his job is to “reignite that fire” in students to value the importance of the humanities.
Carlson said he believes many students come to high school disenchanted with the concept of reading and writing. He is concerned that communication skills among teenagers are on the decline, especially with the pervasiveness of social media.
He said reading and writing may not make someone wealthy, but they are important because they improve communication skills, and they teach students “more about what the human experience is.”
“You won’t have the opportunity to experience every walk of life but you can read about it and learn about it,” he said.
