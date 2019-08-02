Pullman 2040 and Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center plan to host Pullman Hill Parties in conjunction with National Night Out activities 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Locations include Reaney Park for the College Hill Party, Kruegel Park for Pioneer Hill, Sunnyside Park for Sunnyside Hill and Terreview Park for Military Hill. Seasoned House, 215 SE Paradise St., will also host a party downtown.
National Night Out in an annual, nationwide community building campaign that promotes police-community partnership.
Pullman police officers will be available at each hill party to visit with community members.
Each party will offer free ice cream sandwiches, popsicles and games. Visit www.pullman2040.org for information.