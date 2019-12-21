After 20 years of providing health care to Palouse patients, the owner of Palouse Health Center is retiring and has asked Pullman Regional Hospital to keep the clinic operational in her absence.
PRH acquired Palouse Health Center building and equipment with $70,000 in grant money from the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health. PRH spokeswoman Megan Guido said the owner, Sandra Schorzman, approached the hospital with a request to become partners in ensuring the clinic continues to see patients.
“It’s in line with what we want to do as a hospital to ensure that primary care is available to people in rural areas,” Guido said.
PRH expects the clinic to be up and running again sometime in the spring when current Pullman Family Medicine providers Kristine Brenc and Jennifer Davis begin working at Palouse Health Center.
During this transition, PRH asks patients to make appointments at Pullman Family Medicine. PRH announced the public will be notified when Palouse Health Center is open.
A news release from PRH stated patients will be welcomed back to Palouse Health Center as a new patient. PRH will continue to accept their insurance and billing will be managed by the Pullman Regional Hospital Clinic Network.
Guido said Palouse Health Center is the first clinic outside Pullman acquired by PRH.
Palouse Health Center is at 235 E. Main St., in Palouse. Guido said there will be some remodeling done at the building.
