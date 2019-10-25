Pullman Regional Hospital’s CEO addressed questions Thursday about why only taxpayers living in Pullman’s city limits are being asked to shoulder a $29 million bond for a hospital that also serves patients from outside the city.
Scott Adams was asked to speak at a League of Women Voters of Pullman forum Thursday night at Neill Public Library. PRH is asking voters to pass Proposition 1 to fund efforts, such as a 45,000-square-foot facility expansion and a new electronic medical record system.
Ballots are due Nov. 5. A similar PRH proposition in the spring drew a majority of yes votes, but not enough ballots were turned in to meet the minimum threshold.
During the forum, Adams was read a letter from a community member who opposed the bond for several reasons. One of those reasons stated confusion about why only Pullman residents are being asked to carry the burden of paying the extra tax when people from outside the hospital's taxing district use its services, too.
The bond will raise taxes to 99 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
Adams said expanding the hospital district is a difficult proposition and one Pullman residents would not be able to play a role in determining. He said only those who are being proposed to come into the taxing district are eligible to vote on that district expansion.
He also said PRH does receive money from outside sources in other ways. He said there are about 400 donors who live outside of Pullman who donate about $400,000 a year annually to the PRH Foundation.
“It's probably fair to say that if people outside the hospital district did not use Pullman Regional Hospital that we would not be able to provide the level of services we provide today,” he said.
For the bond to pass, it will require participation from at least 40 percent of the 2018 general election voter turnout. That minimum requirement will be 3,745 voters, Adams said.
The hospital is still determining how it will decide which ballots mailed in will be considered valid. For example, PRH must decide whether to count the ballots where the Proposition 1 section is left blank.
Adams said the PRH is a nonprofit public hospital district, which is why it can propose a bond to the community.
“What that means in legal terms is that the small margin that we do make just goes back into the facility,” he said about the hospital’s nonprofit status. The challenge, he said, is that margin is shrinking and limiting the hospital’s ability to meet the needs of the future.
Adams was also asked why the region’s hospitals in Pullman, Moscow and Lewiston compete with each other.
He said the hospitals compete with each other because they want to give patients a choice in the health care they want.
Adams said they cooperate on a daily basis, however, by sharing equipment from the laboratory, surgical services and emergency department so a patient does not have to unnecessarily be transferred to a different hospital.
He also said hospitals have combined forces to bring services to the Palouse such as oncology, neurology, audiology and general surgery.
Statewide measures
The League of Women Voters also shared information about two statewide measures that will be on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election.
According to the state’s voters’ guide, Initiative 976 would reduce funding for state and local transportation projects by repealing, reducing or removing state and local authority to impose certain vehicle taxes and fees.
Annual state and local license fees for vehicles 10,000 pounds or less would be limited to $30, as would the electric vehicle license fee.
Under I-976, any future vehicle taxes must be based on the vehicle's Kelley Blue Book value.
It would cause a revenue loss of $2.3 billion in local governments for the next six years. Opponents warn that slashing billions of dollars from state and local transportation funding will prevent important road and transportation projects from getting done.
Referendum 88, if passed, will decide if Initiative 1000 becomes law. The state's voters’ guide states that I-1000 allows Washington to remedy documented discrimination or under-representation of disadvantaged groups in public education, employment and contracting. It is intended to increase diversity in these areas.
It would also establish a governor's commission on diversity, equity and inclusion that would monitor compliance with I-1000.
