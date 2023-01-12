Pullman hospital front door still closed

Pullman Regional Hospital’s front entrance will be closed for another week while the institution deals with water damage.
A clinical coordinator discovered a broken overhead sprinkler pipe in the hospital’s front entrance early in the morning on Christmas Eve. Alison Weigley, director of external relations at the hospital, said the Pullman Fire Department responded within the hour to shut off the water supply and staff members were able to make dams using extra linens to minimize the water damage.
The broken pipe caused minor flooding in the front entrance, Weigley said, but the rest of the hospital was not affected. The carpet and parts of drywall were damaged, but no medical equipment or technology were broken during the incident. The pipe burst was likely because of the significant freeze and thaw that comes with winter, she said.
Patient care wasn’t affected by the broken pipe, and no long-term effects are anticipated, Weigley said.
The hospital looked at the incident as a good opportunity to assess what needs to be updated within the institution, Weigley said. As of now, PRH is working with local architects on its expansion project, and will see if the reconstruction of the front entrance complements these plans. She added this is a good opportunity to replace outdated flooring with something more current.
The incident didn’t affect the hospital’s revenue or expansion fund, Weigley said. Repairs to the front entrance will be funded by an insurance claim.
Reconstruction of the front entrance will continue into next week, Weigley said. While the hospital repairs the water damage, patrons are directed to use an alternative entrance set up at the main part of the hospital, just to the right of the front entrance. Volunteers will help escort patients at the hospital.
Parking will not be affected by the pipe burst or reconstruction; patrons will still be able to use the parking lot in front of the main entrance of the hospital.