Pullman hospital front door still closed

Pullman Regional Hospital’s front entrance will be closed for another week while the institution deals with water damage.

A clinical coordinator discovered a broken overhead sprinkler pipe in the hospital’s front entrance early in the morning on Christmas Eve. Alison Weigley, director of external relations at the hospital, said the Pullman Fire Department responded within the hour to shut off the water supply and staff members were able to make dams using extra linens to minimize the water damage.

The broken pipe caused minor flooding in the front entrance, Weigley said, but the rest of the hospital was not affected. The carpet and parts of drywall were damaged, but no medical equipment or technology were broken during the incident. The pipe burst was likely because of the significant freeze and thaw that comes with winter, she said.

