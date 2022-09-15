Providers at the Pullman Regional Hospital took to Sunnyside Park this Wednesday to talk about a $25.7 million bond for the hospital’s expansion project.
The hospital hosted a Citizens for Pullman Regional Hospital Campaign Kick-Off event to discuss plans for expanding and remodeling its facility. The project covers around 80,000 square feet, which encompasses about 9,000 square feet of relocated administrative services space, the remodeling of an estimated 17,000 square feet of the campus, and the addition of around 54,000 square feet of patient care space, according to the PRH website.
The project is estimated to cost $45 million; of that price tag, around $10 million comes from reserves and borrowing from the hospital, about $7.5 million is provided by philanthropy and grants, and approximately $27.5 million would be provided by a proposed taxpayer bond set to be voted on in November. Details on the expansion are available at pullmanregional.org/expansion.
Doctors, business personnel and the Pullman fire chief spoke in favor of the project, explaining why the hospital needs to expand for the health of its patients and community. Ed Tingstad, an orthopedic surgeon at the hospital, said Pullman’s population has grown by 10,000 people since 2001. He added the hospital’s services have also expanded and the number of physicians, nurses and staff has increased, but the campus has stayed the same size.
Scott Adams, CEO at the hospital, said by expanding the facility, caregivers and medical personnel can focus on addressing several key issues in the community and continuing to provide excellent care to patients. Of those key issues, he said access is an important point. As of late, access has been negatively impacted because of time constraints, Adams said, as people have to wait longer for appointments because of limited staff, and sometimes they even need to travel outside of Pullman for care.
“We’re limited in how much more we can expand services,” Adams said. “Whether that’s by having new specialty physicians or new technology here, because they don’t have anywhere to put it. By creating opportunities for physicians to be here, we (can) help address other issues like people having one less disruption in their lives — not having to travel out of town.”
Stephanie Fosback, a physician who specializes in internal medicine at the hospital, said when she started working at the hospital in 2009, dermatologists, neurosurgeons and other doctors would come from Spokane because the hospital had space. She said some of her patients can’t drive or they don’t have cars or computers for telehealth appointments, and that having doctors coming to Pullman was a huge asset for her patients. However, because the hospital no longer has space for these physicians outside the hospital, it creates a huge deficit.
Pete Mikkelsen, medical director of emergency services, said the demand for emergency services at the hospital has doubled and PRH doesn’t have the space. He added that the emergency room doesn’t have enough beds to accommodate a large flow of patients — the hospital has been using sticky notes to keep track of the overflow of patients in rooms or hallways at the hospital.
Fosback said she believes the hospital provides excellent medical care, but there isn’t currently space to create better access to that care. If the hospital expands its campus, she said, the community will receive better access, and the hospital will be able to recruit and maintain more providers and continue to give excellent health care.
The proposed bond, Proposition 1, will be up for a vote during the general election Nov. 8. To pass the bond, a supermajority, or 60%, of votes in support is needed. Adams said if this bond is passed, homeowners can expect a rate of 76 cents per $1,000 in assessed value. He estimates homeowners will pay around $25 a month. Alison Weigley, director of external relations at the hospital, said the average tax amount owed by homeowners per year will increase about $150-$230.