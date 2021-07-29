Pullman Regional Hospital will require its 500 employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine unless they get an exemption for medical, religious or personal reasons by Oct. 27.
The new policy announced Wednesday applies to staff members like nurses, administrators and physicians, as well as hospital volunteers and students doing internships or job shadowing at the hospital, said Alison Weigley, a spokeswoman for the hospital.
It does not cover medical providers such as doctors or nurse practitioners with privileges at the hospital who are not on the payroll, she said.
Generally everyone at Pullman Regional Hospital wears a face mask regardless of their vaccination status, following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Weigley said.
Hospital employees who are not vaccinated will not be expected to take additional precautions or be limited in their interactions with patients with the new policy, she said.
Raising the staff COVID-19 vaccination rate of 75 percent is the priority behind the change, she said.
“The goal is certainly to increase participation in employees receiving the COVID-19 vaccination and to ensure we have the safest possible environment for our employees and patients,” Weigley said.
Pullman Regional Hospital is the first hospital in the region making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory.
It made the decision after exploring several alternatives and consulting with a variety of professional organizations and groups, according to a news release about the decision.
“The vaccine is the most valuable technology for fighting the pandemic,” according to the news release. “By full vaccination of employees, our organization has an opportunity to set an example and facilitate the highest quality of life for our community. We agree with public health experts and virologists in that the vaccine is both very safe and extremely effective.”
The shots are voluntary at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus in Clarkston, Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, Syringa Hospital and Clinics in Grangeville, Clearwater Valley Health in Orofino, St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood, the Garfield County Health District in Pomeroy and Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics in Colfax.
“St. Joseph Regional Medical Center is strongly encouraging and supporting all of (its) team members to become fully vaccinated, but it is not required at this time,” said Sam Skinner, a spokeswoman for the largest hospital in the region, in an email.
The hospital will continue to evaluate its procedures and closely follow guidance from local, state and federal health officials as significant evidence grows that COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective, she said.
“Understanding that the situation changes daily, we are committed to carefully evaluating the research and the level of COVID-19 activity in our area as we make this very important decision independent of approval from the Food and Drug Administration,” Skinner said.
At Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, 100 percent of the providers such as physicians and nurse practitioners are vaccinated against COVID-19 even though it isn’t obligatory, said Katy Eimers, director of human resources.
“(That) pleases us,” she said.
And while Pullman Regional Hospital has stricter rules than its counterparts in the area, it is making exceptions for the COVID-19 vaccinations as it does for other shots.
Staff members, for example, could receive a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccination if they have experienced an adverse reaction to vaccines in the past, Weigley said.
All of the exemptions are being overseen by an infection prevention nurse, an employee health nurse, and a physician who is the medical health director, the same experts who handle all medical issues involving employee health, such as making sure staff members are up to date on other vaccinations, she said.
Asked if employees could be fired for not getting a COVID-19 shot, Weigley said, “The policy is about participation, so if you have received an exemption, you have followed the policy.”
