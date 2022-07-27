The Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to present voters with a $27.5 million bond to help fund hospital expansion at a meeting Tuesday night.
The bond, which voters in the hospital’s taxing district will consider during the Nov. 8 general election, would help fund a $45 million expansion and remodel project. The timeline for the bond is yet to be decided, but could be spread anywhere from 20 to 30 years.
Some of those expansions include additions in the emergency department, specialty health care space, lab and testing, orthopedics, imaging, moving more providers onto the hospital campus and several other services.
Several commissioners said they felt the bond was necessary to remain financially stable while making necessary improvements.
“If you don’t keep up with progress in the medical field, then five years down the road, you’re going to be way behind,” said commissioner Margaret Werre. “Technologies are moving quickly. When I retired in 2013, I’d never even heard of robotic surgery. And now, it seems to be that that’s the expectation.”
Adding new services, spaces and technologies is also a priority to bring in new nurses and physicians, commissioners said.
Board President Jeff Elbracht said he believed adding services locally would ultimately save money for many residents.
“There’s a lot of costs associated with health care that’s not the bill you get from your hospital, your physician. There’s having to go to Spokane for an appointment, there is the impact of delayed care,” he said. “Part of keeping costs down for our community is making sure we have what our community needs.”
Commissioner Joe Pitzer said the rate seemed relatively affordable, and would have exceptions for certain people who couldn’t afford to pay.
“I won’t say for each one of you, but how about at the highest rate (of $27.5 million),” he said. “The highest person (here) would pay $350 in taxes, the lowest person would be $128 in taxes.”
Sun may be contacted at rsun@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @Rachel_M_Sun. This report is made possible by the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.