The Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to present voters with a $27.5 million bond to help fund hospital expansion at a meeting Tuesday night.

The bond, which voters in the hospital’s taxing district will consider during the Nov. 8 general election, would help fund a $45 million expansion and remodel project. The timeline for the bond is yet to be decided, but could be spread anywhere from 20 to 30 years.

Some of those expansions include additions in the emergency department, specialty health care space, lab and testing, orthopedics, imaging, moving more providers onto the hospital campus and several other services.

