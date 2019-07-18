One by one, children at the Neill Public Library in Pullman stood in front of the robot and, with their outstretched arms, carefully offered it a bright orange ball.
A metal basket attached to the robot’s arm rose up and used spinning wheels to snatch the ball out of the child’s hands. Then, those same wheels spun the other way and spit the ball back into their waiting arms.
The robot belongs to the SciBorgs, the 4-H Palouse Area Robotics Team, and it was on display in front of approximately 25 curious children Wednesday.
When the robot is not participating in regional robotics competitions, the team of teenagers from Pullman, Moscow and Colfax brings it to community events to help spark interest in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM. Among those events are the Johnson Parade, the Palouse Empire Fair and the Lentil Festival.
“We like to share our passion for it with everyone else,” said SciBorgs team member Laura Harris, a home-schooled Pullman girl heading into ninth grade.
Harris was among three members of the team at Neill Public Library, along with mentor Helena Johnson.
Every year, the team has to design, program and build a robot to accomplish a specific task for competitions. The robot on display Wednesday, complete with an array of wires, tanks, pulleys, motors, wheels and blinking lights, was designed to lift those orange balls and place them in a goal 7 feet in the air.
And that is not all it can do. Thirteen-year-old Seth Ritter, of Pullman, said he was impressed by “the fact that they use pneumatics to get it up the step,” referring to the robot’s ability to climb stairs.
“Do you know what pneumatics is?” team member Alec Klaveno asked the crowd during the demonstration. He then pointed out the compressed air tanks that lift the robot’s wheels. He released some of the air, unleashing a sharp hissing noise.
Klaveno, who said his time with the Palouse Area Robotics Team inspired him to pursue mechanical engineering when he gets older, later took over the controls. With quick bursts of movement, the robot spun on a dime, moved forward, backward and raised its arm up and down.
After a while, it was the audience members’ turn to control the robot, and they took turns grabbing the orange balls and dropping them into their friends’ hands.
Harris said she always enjoys seeing a child’s face when they see the robot move for the first time. They are impressed that someone only a few years older than them created it.
“They ask, ‘You built that?’ ” she said. “ ‘Yeah, you can build it, too.’ ”
