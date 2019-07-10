The Washington State Department of Ecology announced Monday the city of Pullman was awarded a $525,000 grant to build a new stormwater decant facility.
Pullman’s request ranked 45th out of 139 other grant applicants for high priority clean water projects, said Shilo Sprouse, Pullman stormwater services manager.
A decant facility, which separates the solids from the liquids in wastewater, will help improve water quality in the South Fork Palouse River, according to a Department of Ecology news release.
With the new facility, the wastewater will go directly to the sanitary sewer system, Sprouse said. The current decant facility is undersized and not connected to the sanitary sewer system.
Sprouse said the expected cost of the new facility is $700,000 and should be completed in 2021. The city has budgeted $175,000 as part of its capital improvement plan.