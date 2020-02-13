The Pullman League of Women Voters will celebrate 70 years this month with an event scheduled for 3-4:30 p.m. Friday in the Hecht Room of Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Cake and coffee will be provided, and all are welcome.
Updated: February 13, 2020 @ 12:12 am
