Pullman library planning to reopen in phases

Neill Public Library in Pullman may begin allowing patrons inside the building by mid-December.
Library Director Joanna Bailey discussed the possibility of the library opening its doors in phases during the course of the next several months Thursday during a Neill Public Library Board meeting.
The library has been closed since spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has offered curbside service to patrons wanting to pick up books or other library items.
Bailey on Thursday laid out a potential reopening plan where as many as 26 people could enter the library by 30-minute appointments by mid-December. In the following months, the number allowed in could increase to as many as 40 people and then later to 25-percent capacity, which is 66 people.
Over the course of these stages, the library will move from appointment-only to allowing walk-ins. The amount of library staff will also increase during the course of this reopening.
Washington state guidelines allow libraries to be at 50 percent capacity in Phase 3 counties, but Bailey said she wants to take a cautious approach to letting people inside. Fifty percent capacity at Neill Public Library is 131 people, which is too high for Bailey.
According to Whitman County Public Health, the risk of COVID-19 spread in the county is still high.
Bailey said the library’s reopening plan can be scaled depending on the risk of COVID-19 in the community.
“It can be scaled up if things are going great,” she said. “It can be scaled back if we are regressing.”
When Neill Public Library opens its doors, Bailey said it will designate special hours for people most vulnerable to COVID-19 to browse the library in the morning when the building has been freshly cleaned.
The staff will be tasked with cleaning the building at intervals throughout the day. Staff must also fill out a self-attestation saying they do not have symptoms.
Staff and patrons will be required to wear masks and the library will have masks on hand for people who do not have one.
Patrons will be encouraged to use the self-checkout terminals. Restrooms will only be available for emergencies.
The library will work to have a self-hold section where people can quickly pick up reserved books in order to minimize contact between staff and patrons.
Bailey said the public will likely enter the library from the north end of the building by the patio and exit on the Olsen Street side.
Curbside service will continue as the library reopens.
Bailey said she will continue to have more conversations with the city and library staff as it solidifies its plan.
“I would say we’re a good ways in but there’s more good work to do,” Bailey said.
