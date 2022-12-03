Sleigh bells will be heard from doorsteps next week as Santa makes his annual tour through Pullman neighborhoods, handing out candy canes and spreading the holiday spirit.

The Pullman Lions Club has asked St. Nicholas to travel down from the North Pole and visit the city’s hills for another year. His sleigh can be seen driving through numerous parts of town from 5:30-8 p.m. over the next week. To make sure he’ll be able to meet as many people as possible, the club has given Mr. Claus a new set of routes.

Santa will be touring south of Larry Street on Military Hill and the Washington State University campus on Monday; Pioneer Hill and south of Center Street on Sunnyside Hill on Tuesday; north of Center Street on Sunnyside Hill on Wednesday; and north Larry Street on Military Hill on Thursday. The direction of routes his sleigh will take can be seen on the Pullman Lion’s Club Facebook page.

