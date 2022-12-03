Sleigh bells will be heard from doorsteps next week as Santa makes his annual tour through Pullman neighborhoods, handing out candy canes and spreading the holiday spirit.
The Pullman Lions Club has asked St. Nicholas to travel down from the North Pole and visit the city’s hills for another year. His sleigh can be seen driving through numerous parts of town from 5:30-8 p.m. over the next week. To make sure he’ll be able to meet as many people as possible, the club has given Mr. Claus a new set of routes.
Santa will be touring south of Larry Street on Military Hill and the Washington State University campus on Monday; Pioneer Hill and south of Center Street on Sunnyside Hill on Tuesday; north of Center Street on Sunnyside Hill on Wednesday; and north Larry Street on Military Hill on Thursday. The direction of routes his sleigh will take can be seen on the Pullman Lion’s Club Facebook page.
Les Davies, Pullman Lion’s Club member, said the club made new maps for this year to make sure most kids in Pullman have the opportunity to meet Santa. Pullman is growing, new subdivisions have sprouted and more families are moving to the area. He added the club has received a lot of requests for Santa to come to different streets, and they want Santa to cover as much ground as time allows.
The Pullman Lion’s Club has invited Mr. Claus to town since the 1940s or ’50s, Davies said. For more than seven decades, Santa has been riding the same sleigh built by club members a little under a century ago. However, it does require maintenance and upgrades, handled by Pullman Lion’s Club member Mike Sodorff.
Davies said Santa’s tours have become a beloved Christmas tradition in Pullman that isn’t ending anytime soon. The club hasn’t missed a year, not even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pullman Fire Chief Mike Heston said it was important to continue the tradition — with health precautions — because people were shut in their homes for so long. He said that during those stressful times, people needed the Christmas tradition more than ever to lift their spirits.
Children love when St. Nicholas’ sleigh glides through their neighborhoods, but Davies said older people enjoy the tours, too. People of all ages will come out of their homes to wave or peep out their curtains to see Santa in action. Heston said the tradition has been a part of Pullman for so long that everyone looks forward to Mr. Claus’ yearly visits.
The tours get a great community response, Davies said, though there are some humbugs occasionally. Every so often, they’ll get a complaint about the music being too loud or that Santa’s tours disturb people’s nights. But for the most part, people embrace Santa’s visits. Davies added when Santa tours WSU’s campus, international students will get excited and take photos with St. Nicholas.
Next year the Pullman Lion’s Club may install a tracker on the sleigh, so people can see where Santa is going throughout the week. Davies said community members would be able to track Santa online and make sure they don’t miss his visits.
To learn more about the Christmas tradition, the Pullman Lion’s Club or view maps, visit the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/pullmanlionsclub.