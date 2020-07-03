Pullman’s annual Fourth of July festivities, traditionally hosted at Sunnyside Park, have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic but the fireworks show will go on, starting at 10 p.m. Saturday.
City officials say the explosives will be launched from an undisclosed location in an effort to keep people from gathering. Those who wish to view the display should look to the north sky, officials said.
A special independence day radio broadcast will start at 8 p.m., culminating in a show that will be synchronized with the fireworks display. The broadcast will be aired on 104.3 FM and 104.7 FM.
The show is normally funded through sales at the annual Sunnyside celebration. Organizers say they must raise $20,000 to pay for the show. Donations can be made in person at the Pullman Chamber of Commerce or online at pullmanchamber.com/.