Pullman expects $7.5 million in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, though it is too early to determine exactly what the city can spend it on.
During Tuesday’s Pullman City Council meeting, City Administrator Mike Urban gave a presentation on the emergency funding to support communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money is federal but will be allocated by the state government. Early information says cities have until Dec. 31, 2024, to spend the money. It is not clear exactly when Pullman will receive the first half of its dollars, but it should be soon, Urban said. The second half will arrive next year.
In broad terms, the city can spend it to cover costs incurred from the public health emergency, to replace revenue lost because of COVID-19, to help local businesses and nonprofits and on infrastructure.
The city is waiting to speak with whatever state agency is administering the money to determine how it can spend those dollars. For example, Pullman hopes it can spend some of the money on downtown improvement projects.
Mental health was a topic of discussion Tuesday as Palouse River Counseling Director Mike Berney gave a presentation about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the mental health of the community.
“The professional behavioral health system is at capacity and is overstretched,” he said.
He said behavioral health professionals are seeing more alcohol and drug abuse in addition to other behavioral health issues. Berney said people are self-medicating to manage their anxiety.
Younger people, who have experienced great disruption in their lives because of the pandemic, are experiencing more anxiety.
“What we still have to wait to see is how will we rebound from this,” he said.
Pullman has seen a spike in suicide attempts, and Berney said it is hopefully just a spike and not a trend.
Suicide is a serious problem among law enforcment officers across the country. On Tuesday, Pullman Police Department Chief Gary Jenkins received approval from the council to apply for a U.S. Department of Justice grant to implement a peer support program.
The program would train law enforcement staff to provide mental health and wellness support to their coworkers. The DOJ is offering 57 grants of up to $125,000 that will be awarded prior to Sept. 1.
The City Council on Tuesday also passed a resolution that preauthorizes the city to accept a U.S. Department of Transportation grant of up to $6-12 million toward new concrete for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s apron and deicing pad.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.